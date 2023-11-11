Saturday Headlines: Alabama Gameday Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats have a tall task ahead of them today.

The Wildcats, in the final home game of the season, host the #8 Alabama Crimson Tide at noon today at Kroger Field.

The Tide didn’t start the season quite like they hoped, falling to Texas in the second game of the season and then struggling to put away a South Florida team that currently sits at 4-5 on the season.

But Nick Saban’s group has seemed to have found its footing over the last few weeks, defeating Tennessee and LSU by two touchdowns each and scoring 34 and 42 points in their last two games.

Alabama’s offense struggled to click at the beginning of the season, but Jalen Milroe is starting to look more comfortable at the helm of the Tide offense and his running ability has been causing problems for opposing defenses.

The Cats will look to pull off the upset today in what would be arguably the biggest win of the Mark Stoops era if they can do so today, but against an Alabama team hoping to fight their way back into playoff contention, Kentucky will need everything to go right today in order to get the win.

Tweet of the Day

This Kentucky time lapse of placing @KentuckyMBB and @KentuckyWBB’s new court in Rupp Arena is



: @UKAthletics pic.twitter.com/bTRDQKAnKn — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) November 10, 2023

Pretty cool to see.

Headlines

Takeaways from Kentucky Basketball’s win - Herald Leader

Lack of turnovers? Good. Slow start? Bad.

Calipari says DJ Wagner is the easiest guy to coach on the team - KSR

Not the best showing by the star freshman, but still a whole lot to like.

Getting to know the Crimson Tide - Cats Pause

Cats need to be prepared for Alabama’s pass rush.

Big 10 bans Harbaugh from sideline - ESPN

Michigan may take this to court.

Josh Dobbs says Cardinals told him he wouldn't be traded - Bleacher Report

Not a good look.

Week 11 viewing guide - CBS Sports

A pretty good slate of college football this week.

Virginia running back able to move extremities after scary hit - Yahoo

Good news after seeing that happen Thursday night.