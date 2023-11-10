Wildcats hit a feat they haven’t had since 2011-12 season

The Kentucky Wildcats may just have something cooking.

Well, to be exact, their 2023-2024 team has done something that they haven’t done since their 2011-2012 championship team, and that is to put five players in double figures through each of their first two games of the season.

Against Texas A&M Commerce on Friday, all five starters notched double figures.

Guard Antonio Reeves led the way with 21 points, but DJ Wagner (11), Justin Edwards (16), and Rob Dillingham (12), all freshmen, managed 11 or more points as well.

Tre Mitchell was the other player, the team’s only forward in the starting five, to get double figures, and he ended with 18.

Courtesy of @coreyp08, the Cats have opened a season with five double-figure scorers in their first two games since the 2011-12 championship squad. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) November 11, 2023

The Cats will have the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday, so that balance will need to be on full display.

That said, in their 40-point season-opening win over New Mexico State, it was Dillingham who led the way with 17 points.

In that game, it was Reed Sheppard, not Tre Mitchell, who got to double figures. The four-star freshman guard scored 12 points and tallied five boards and two assists as well.

This team is deep, with three five-star talents, and should only get better as players return from injury and their frontcourt depth improves.

The Cats didn’t start off the way they would’ve liked on Friday, and that will need to change if they want a chance to win on Tuesday. But this team has the talent and depth to take on top-ranked teams and come out on top.

Post game with Antonio Reeves



He talks about being a constant for these young guys, preparing for Kansas, going home to Chicago, the speed of play and much more



Take a listen pic.twitter.com/ZvRMhr2LgE — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 11, 2023

Post game with Justin Edwards



He talks about how important Tre and Ton are to this team, he talks about the pace of play, he talks about forgetting the bad shots and moving on, he talks about getting better at rebounding and more!



Take a listen pic.twitter.com/ZmG9vx4Vph — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 11, 2023

DJ Wagner talks with us after the game!



He talks about leaning on Tre and Ton, he talks about getting better at perimeter Defense, he talks about getting ready for Kansas, and much more



Take a listen pic.twitter.com/yYldjPp6RH — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 11, 2023

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter for more UK news and views. Go Cats!