SEC bold predictions for Week 11

Last week, I wrote how it’s almost clinching time in the SEC, with both the East and the West on the table for Georgia and Alabama (it technically wasn’t a clinching opportunity for Alabama, but it kinda was), while Kentucky and Florida looking for the critical sixth win that guarantees extra holiday football and a bowl vacation.

Well, everybody got what they wanted except Florida. The Gators’ bowl hopes are in jeopardy after a shocking overtime home loss to 2-6 Arkansas. They only need one more win, but their final three games are at LSU, at Missouri, and against Florida State. Yikes!

Kentucky delivered on my prediction and, at long last, won in Starkville (SM), but this week has a much more daunting task ahead of them as the Alabama Crimson Tide come to town. At least they don’t have to worry about their postseason fate anymore, as they’ve locked up a bowl-clinching sixth win with three games to go.

All 14 teams are playing each other this week—a rarity! Let’s predict some chaos!

1. Missouri reaches 8 wins

The Tigers have been soaring on a dream season, and a lot of those wins have come in front of the screaming fans of Faurot Field enjoying the ride. That trend will continue Saturday against Tennessee, who will find their attack too much for them to handle as the Tigers take 2nd place in the SEC East.

2. Kentucky covers the spread against Alabama

The Cats are not going to get destroyed 63-3 like in 2020 or 34-6 like in 2016. If the Tide are going to win in Kroger Field, it’s going to be in a full, four-quarter game. Chalk this up as a 13-3 or 16-6 game, and I’m definitely not ruling out a UK victory either. Don’t ever count out Mark Stoops. Don’t ever count out Mark Stoops. Ever.

3. Arkansas wins again

Keep the momentum going! Fresh off an upset at Florida, the Hogs have everything going for them against Auburn in Fayetteville and might even be able to keep a dream of a bowl alive. They’ve gotta win all of their final three games, but start with a win Saturday, and they only have to win two more.