Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ win over Lions

Kentucky caught fire after a slow start early on.

By John Morgan Francis
Reeves Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats overcame a tough start to eventually cruise to a victory over Texas A&M Commerce on Friday night, beating the Lions 81-61 and advancing to 2-0 on the season.

John Calipari’s team trailed 21-8 in the early part of the game. But a quick 30-9 surge to end the half gave the Wildcats the lead, and they never looked back.

Kentucky won the second half, 43-31, with all five starters finishing in double figures. Antonio Reeves led the way with 21 points, followed by Tre Mitchell with 18, Justin Edwards with 16, Rob Dillingham with 12 and DJ Wagner with 11. The five combined for all but three of the team’s points while shooting over 50% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats will next head to Chicago, where they’ll face the No. 1 ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night. Their matchup will be the second of two games in the State Farm Champions Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 pm ET with the broadcast on ESPN.

MVP

At the halfway mark, this had Reed Sheppard written all over it. Though he didn’t score a point in the first half, his energy and impact without shooting the basketball were phenomenal. He single-handedly turned things around for the Wildcats in the first half.

But as great as Sheppard was getting his team back on track, it’s impossible to ignore Antonio Reeves and his scoring. It felt like Reeves was looking to attack almost every trip he made down the court. His 21 points led all scorers and was also a sense of comfort for a young Wildcats team.

The veteran presence Reeves has provided this team through just two games is already abundantly clear, and fans have to be thrilled he returned for another year. He’s definitely going to be at or near the top of the MVP leaderboard when it’s all said and done.

Box Score

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

