Adou Thiero sidelined with concussion

The Kentucky Wildcats ‘almost’ did the unthinkable and made it a whole week without an injury.

Alas, Adou Thiero is the latest player to suffer an injury, as he sustained a concussion during the win over New Mexico State. Thiero will miss the team’s Friday matchup with Texas A&M Commerce, and his status beyond that is unclear.

Kentucky will play again in just four days vs. the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in the Champions Classic.

Adou Thiero (concussion protocol) is out tonight. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 10, 2023

In his 2023-24 debut, Thiero recorded five points (1/3 shooting and 3/5 on free throws), seven rebounds, and one block in 20 minutes of action as the starting 4.

With him out, Kentucky’s frontcourt is now down to senior Tre Mitchell and freshman Jordan Burks, though fellow freshman Justin Edwards figures to get plenty of run at the 4 in the meantime.

So we can add Thiero to the frontcourt MASH unit of Aaron Bradshaw (foot surgery), Ugonna Onyenso (foot surgery), and Zvonimir Ivisic (food poisoning/awaiting NCAA clearance).

Yeesh.