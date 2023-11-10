Kentucky to debut new uniform vs. Alabama

With the Kentucky Wildcats set to host Alabama on Saturday, the school announced on social media what UK will be wearing for the game.

As it turns out, the Cats will have a new gray uniform that they will wear on Saturday.

The school made the announcement on Friday evening after star defensive player Deone Walker modeled the new uniforms. A version of the alternate light grays was pretty popular when Mark Stoops first arrived but has since lost its steam.

This will be the eleventh time that UK will wear all-gray uniforms in the Mark Stoops era, according to UK Athletics. The previous record is 6-4 in the last 10 games with the alternate uniform.

Even with the players wearing gray on Saturday, Kentucky is asking all fans to wear blue to Kroger Field with the hope of a blue wave to defeat Alabama. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ESPN.

Now, here are some pictures of Walker in the gray uniform:

Hopefully, with these new uniforms, it can lead Kentucky to a win, with UK now being an 11-point underdog against the Crimson Tide.

If Kentucky can stop Jalen Milroe and the offense can continue to still do well, UK will have a fighting chance on Saturday. Until then, we wait for the matchup until Saturday.