Jayden Quaintance down to Kentucky and Missouri; recruiting expert says it’s “too close to call”

Five-star center Jayden Quaintance is officially down to just two schools: The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers.

On Friday, news broke that Quaintance had trimmed his last for the second time in a week, cutting Florida and Ohio State. He recently cut the G-League Ignite, though there’s a chance he plays there for a year after attending college for the 2024-25 season.

For much of this recruitment, it’s been Kentucky and Missouri getting most of the buzz, though there was some buzz in favor of the Gators in recent weeks, so it’s a tad surprising to see them cut from his final list.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Word of God Academy product just earned his highest recruiting ranking this week, as On3 bumped him up to No. 4 overall in the class of 2024. He’s also ranked No. 9 at 247 Sports, No. 11 at Rivals, and No. 14 at ESPN.

As of November 10th, there are only two predictions logged at the major recruiting sites, and both are in favor of Missouri at Rivals, though those picks were logged in August.

Unless something changes, Quaintance is not expected to sign with a program during the fall signing period, which ends November 15th.

Will Kentucky be able to win out for the talented big man, or will Missouri pull this one out?

For what it’s worth, college basketball recruiting expert Trilly Donovan says this battle is currently too close to call.

Currently too close to call. https://t.co/8kRTfSbeym — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) November 10, 2023

