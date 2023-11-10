Travis Perry picks up several predictions for Cincinnati

We are days away from the commitment of 2024 four-star guard Travis Perry.

Perry, from Lyon County, has currently cut his list down to five schools, including the Kentucky Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The two favorites heading into the final days of his recruitment have overwhelmingly been the Bearcats and Ole Miss.

Well, two Rivals predictions have been logged this week in favor of Wes Miller and Cincinnati. So, for now, it appears the Bearcats are the favorite heading into Sunday’s decision, which will come at 2 pm ET on 247 Sports.

Currently ranked as a four-star guard, Perry surpassed the all-time scoring record in the state of Kentucky last season as just a junior. Obviously an elite scorer, seeing Perry tear it up in the Big XII could be a fun sight.

Too bad it appears he won’t be staying home to play for the Wildcats.