Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Commerce game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas A&M Commerce Lions at 7 PM ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington. There is no TV coverage for this one, but you can stream the game online on SEC Network+, WatchESPN, and the ESPN app.

There’s nothing but positive things to say about how the Cats started the year with an 86-46 win over New Mexico State. They were fast, shooting a lot of threes, and pretty much everything fans have missed over the last few years.

DJ Wagner looks like he’ll have a great grasp on running the offense, and Reed Sheppard really showed his versatility as a player, especially on the defensive side of the ball, while Rob Dillingham could be an SEC Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Texas A&M Commerce just joined Division 1 last year, so this will be a great experience for them getting into Rupp and taking on the Cats.

While tonight’s game is important, all eyes will soon be on next Tuesday for when the Cats take on the Jayhawks. But until then, enjoy some of these pregame reads as you get ready for tonight.

