Friday Headlines: Texas A&M-Commerce Gameday Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats return to the court tonight to host Texas A&M-Commerce at Rupp Arena for their second game of the 2023-2024 regular season.

The Wildcats put together a hot start to the year, blowing the doors off of New Mexico State on Monday — 86-46. Ranked at No. 16 in the country, that was expected from Kentucky. But just because the team was expected to win in high fashion doesn’t mean that’s always been the case.

John Calipari’s Wildcats have not always played up to par early on in the season. Add in that these particular Wildcats are missing three of their highly-touted big men, and it’s even more impressive that Kentucky is clicking so well early on.

Kentucky’s chemistry in their backcourt has allowed Calipari to roll out different lineups and emphasize their ability to excel in transition, turning their hard work on defense into easy buckets on offense.

As you watch Kentucky and A&M-Commerce tonight, keep tabs on how many turnovers Kentucky is able to force as well as how many “easy” points those turnovers generate. Kentucky played mostly guards in their first game (due to their big men being injured), and that was clear when the Wildcats were able to race up and down the hardwood.

Kentucky is favored by 26 points with tonight’s tip-off scheduled for 7 pm ET on SEC Network+.

Tweet of the Day

Congrats to @UKCoachCalipari who will receive the prestigious Race Amity Medal of Honor from the National Center for Race Amity tonight recognizing his efforts to advance access and equity in society. https://t.co/u4WKqL9l32 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 9, 2023

You love to see it.

Headlines

