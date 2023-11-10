Kentucky vs. Alabama odds, expert picks, and betting trends

Senior day is on the horizon for the Kentucky Wildcats football team. Saturday’s game against No. 8 Alabama will be the last home game for many Wildcats, and the question is, how will it end?

Oddsmakers don’t see the outcome being relatively close. But can the Wildcats sneak in an upset bid against the Crimson Tide? Let’s break down the numbers.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama is favored by 11 points over Kentucky. The game total is set at 47 points, with Kentucky’s point total resting at 16.5 and Alabama’s at 28.5. Kentucky is a 3.5-point underdog in the first quarter and a 6.5-point underdog in the first half. You’ll find more odds for Saturday’s game between Kentucky and Alabama here.

Betting Trends

Alabama is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games.

Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games vs. the SEC West.

The total has gone over in five of Kentucky’s last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Alabama’s last five games.

Kentucky is 5-2 straight up in its last seven games at home.

The total has gone over in four of Kentucky’s last five games vs. the SEC.

The total has gone under in Kentucky’s last five November games.

Kentucky is 1-5 straight up in its last six games as an underdog.

Alabama is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games vs. Kentucky.

Alabama is 14-3 straight up in its last 17 games on the road.

Expert Picks

Alabama 35, Kentucky 17 - Lexington Herald-Leader

Alabama 34, Kentucky 20 — College Football HQ

Alabama 31, Kentucky 21 — Athlon Sports

Alabama 31, Kentucky 21 — Fox Sports

Pick Watch, which rounds up all the expert predictions across the net, has Alabama getting 99% of the picks.

Prediction

Kentucky fans saw their team face a top-10 opponent already this season and that game resulted in a 51-13 blowout loss at Georgia. While the team’s recent win over Mississippi State provided some hope, it’s difficult to think of reading a headline on Saturday afternoon that reads “Kentucky upsets No. 8 Alabama” with any seriousness. Maybe head coach Mark Stoops and his team can make it close, but this is a game Alabama always wins.

Final Score: Alabama 31, Kentucky 16

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.