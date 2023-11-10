Jacob and Jerod Smith land NIL deal with Tim Short Auto Group

The class of 2024 for the Kentucky Wildcats Football program is a good one. Currently ranked in the top-25 by most recruiting services, Mark Stoops and his staff have done a good job rounding out this class, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Two of the premier players featured in the class are Jacob and Jerod Smith. Former Michigan Wolverines commits, the Cats flipped the twins this fall as they will make the short trip up the road to Lexington to play their college football.

Now, the talented brothers have landed an NIL deal that is believed to be one of its kind at the high school level.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Smith brothers have inked an NIL deal with the Tim Short Auto Group, as they have signed lease agreements. The auto group has different stores all across the eastern part of the state.

Twin brothers and Kentucky commits Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith Jr. have inked NIL deals with Tim Short Auto Group, signing leases with the car dealership.



It's believed to be one of the first car deals at the high school level.



More via @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/kjUNCdvVBe pic.twitter.com/ghjFAsqshn — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) November 7, 2023

Mark Stoops and his staff have been amazing when it comes to in-state recruiting since his arrival in 2013. Now that NIL and the transfer portal have changed the game and the recruiting landscape for the Cats, this deal could be the first of many to help in-state talent actually play their college years in the Bluegrass.

And it can’t hurt to have the Kentucky name tied to an NIL deal that is supposedly one of the first in the country.