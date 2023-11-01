Kentucky opens as big favorite over New Mexico State

The Kentucky Wildcats are only a few days away from opening up the 2023-24 regular season at Rupp Arena. This year’s opponent for opening night is the New Mexico State Aggies.

With basically a new roster for John Calipari, the national media is somewhat down on what this team could be. But after an impressive showing against Georgetown College last Friday night, it appears that oddsmakers are comfortable enough to think the Cats will roll in the opening game.

According to the latest odds over at DraftKings, Kentucky opens as the favorite in the matchup, with the spread set at -18.5. The over/under is set at 143 total points.

The Aggies finished the 2022-23 season at 9-15 overall and 2-10 on conference play. Last year, the program was surrounded by controversy from different situations throughout the season and ended up canceling the remainder of its season in February.

For Kentucky, the storylines are still swirling as fans and media wait for Zvonimir Ivisic to be cleared by the NCAA with Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso sidelined indefinitely.

Either way, the opening tip is almost here. Let’s get this season rolling.