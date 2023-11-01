Wednesday Headlines: Mississippi State QB Mystery

Happy Wednesday, BBN!

In Zac Arnett’s inaugural year at Mississippi State, the offensive firepower previously displayed under Mike Leach has dwindled. The Bulldogs, once the SEC’s passing leaders, now face injuries and transition from Leach’s Air Raid to Kevin Barbay’s pro-style setup.

Quarterback Will Rogers, who once averaged 305 passing yards per game, only hit the 200-yard mark twice this season before a shoulder injury sidelined him. Mike Wright, a versatile QB from Vanderbilt, stepped in and, in two games, recorded 24-of-44 passes with 246 yards.

Fans in Starkville are buzzing about another potential star quarterback, Chris Parson. Once recruited by Kentucky and originally committed to Florida State, Parson switched his allegiance to Mississippi State.

When asked about playing Parson against Kentucky, Arnett teased the possibility without diving into specifics.

Sounds like Kentucky will need to prepare for three different QBs this week: Will Rogers, Mike Wright and Chris Parson. https://t.co/9vjC8PY8qK — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) October 30, 2023

Given the evolving quarterback situation, Mississippi State’s roster showcases a potential passer in Rogers, a running expert in Wright, and an all-rounder in Parson. Kentucky will have their work cut out for them, prepping for every contingency in their upcoming clash with the Bulldogs.

Barion Brown and his wide receiver buddies take a turn behind the mic pic.twitter.com/aWFVqwAxZX — Big Blue Insider (@bigblueinsider1) October 31, 2023

Amazing.

