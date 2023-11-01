How would you grade Mark Stoops’ tenure at Kentucky?

Greetings BBN.

It’s been a rough stretch for the Kentucky Wildcats, who are riding a three-game losing streak after falling at home to Tennessee.

So, for this week’s Kentucky Reacts Survey, we wanted to see what you think of head coach Mark Stoops’ overall tenure with the Wildcats. After what he inherited in 2013, Stoops has helped Kentucky reach heights some thought the program would never see again.

However, Stoops has just two seasons with a winning record in SEC play, and at 2-3 this season with Alabama still on deck, it doesn’t appear he’ll have a winning conference record this year.

Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

