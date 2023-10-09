Kentucky Pro Day set for Wednesday

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team’s annual Pro Day has been set for October 11th in Rupp Arena, the school announced Monday. This annual event provides NBA teams with an up-close look at the current Wildcats’ upcoming roster,

Fans will be able to stream the Pro Day online via SEC Network+. It will air live from 6-8 pm ET with Jimmy Dykes and Jack “Goose” Givens on the call.

In addition, ESPN’s SportsCenter will provide live hits throughout its 6-7:30 pm ET telecast with Kevin Negandhi and Seth Greenberg also live from Rupp Arena.

All 30 NBA teams will attend UK’s annual Pro Day, where the Wildcats will go through a combine-like practice conducted by Kentucky coaches and staff. Coaches and staff will direct the players through various agility and shooting drills in addition to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging.

The practice will serve as a warm-up before Big Blue Madness, which will take place later this week, on October 13th, in Rupp Arena.