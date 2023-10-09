Injury updates and new depth chart

The Kentucky Wildcats are now preparing to host the Missouri Tigers, but one key defender will miss the game and potentially several more.

On Monday, head coach Mark Stoops revealed that safety Jalen Geiger suffered an elbow injury at Georgia and will be sidelined for a bit.

“Looks like he’ll be out a few weeks,” said Stoops of Geiger’s status.

Stoops added that with Geiger out, true freshman Ty Bryant will see more reps going forward.

Redshirt freshman Elijah Reed actually took Geiger’s spot on the two-deep depth chart and also figures to get more playing time.

Stoops sounded a little more hopeful that offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey will be back this week after being sidelined since Week 1 due to injury. He’s still not on the depth chart but was able to practice last week.

“We’ll see. I hope that we’ll get him out there,” Stoops said of Horsey. “We need him back.”

Linebacker Trevin Wallace and defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver, who left Saturday’s game due to shoulder injuries, are still on the depth chart. Stoops did not have an update on them.

Now, here’s Kentucky’s depth chart for this week.

