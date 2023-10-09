Monday Headlines: Faith in Devin Leary Edition

Good morning BBN!

It was a weekend to forget for the Kentucky Wildcats as they got beatdown in Athens by the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Shockingly the Cats struggled on defense to slow down the Dawg attack all night, but the struggles in the passing game are something that won't catch any UK fans by surprise.

Although it did click every so often, and Dane Key started to find his footing in this offense, there were still some throws that had to be made early in the game that could have prevented such a blowout.

Devin Leary through 6 games at Kentucky



92/168 (54.7%)

1,257 passing yards (209.5 ypg)

12 TDs

5 INTs

5-1 record pic.twitter.com/aaoLopitAW — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) October 8, 2023

Devin Leary has struggled, there is no doubt about it. Mark Stoops has continually voiced his optimism that his transfer quarterback will figure it all out, but even he himself had to let out some of his frustrations with the passing game after the loss.

“I was a little disappointed myself,” said Stoops following Kentucky’s 51-13 loss at Georgia. “Usually, I don’t say a lot during games to a quarterback to not get him off, but there’s no excuse to not hit some of those passes. We had some guys wide open, you know? We missed some open plays to keep it close early.”

It hasn't been pretty, but the Cats are exactly where we all expected them to be heading into this week's game with the Missouri Tigers at 5-1.

For the Cats to finish this season strong and make it special, Leary is going to play a huge part. There have been flashes throughout the first six weeks. Now it’s just putting it all together.

A safe bet is that he will.

