Travis Perry plans to announce college commitment by November

The recruitment of Travis Perry is hitting the home stretch.

Perry, a four-star guard from Lyon County and the all-time leading scorer for Kentucky high school basketball, is planning to make a college decision this November.

In an interview with Sunday AM Sports Talk, Perry said he hopes to make a commitment during the early signing period, which begins November 8th.

“Right now, I’m thinking early November,” he said. “That’s when the Michigan visit is, right around that time. A little after that, probably (a decision will come).

Since September, Perry has been going on many different visits, starting on September 2nd with an official visit to Purdue. On September 15th, he took an official visit to Missouri, and on September 29, he made an official visit to Ole Miss.

Then last week, Perry took a quick trip to Lexington to watch the Kentucky Basketball team practice. He will make a return to Lexington this week during Big Blue Madness, then to watch the football game against the Missouri Tigers.

Also happening in October will be back-to-back trips to Cincinnati and Michigan to close out the month with hopes of having a decision in November.

When you ask the 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard what he’s seeing in Kentucky, here’s what he said.

“Every Kentucky kid wants to be recruited by Kentucky. That’s what everybody wants. Just building that relationship with Coach Cal and learning a lot of things they’ve done to be successful. His track record speaks for itself. They’ve had a lot of high-level players do a lot of big things for the state and the basketball program. Kentucky is a great place, I’m a big fan of everything they have going on. Seeing that unfold first-hand is pretty good, just building that relationship and seeing how everything works, knowing that’s a possibility, is good.”

With Kentucky recently recruiting more in-state kids, UK could potentially see another player added to the list with Perry. The Cats just added Reed Sheppard to the team and previously had Dontaie Allen, Dominique Hawkins, Derek Willis, and Jon Hood.

Will Perry be the latest?

Be sure to listen to his full interview with Sunday Morning Sports Talk below.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And as always, Go Cats!