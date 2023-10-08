Kentucky bowl projection roundup Week 7

It was a wild weekend for college football and a not-so-great weekend for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Despite the poor performance in Athens, the Cats remained in the Coaches and AP Top 25, as they still have a chance for a fantastic season.

Now that Week 6 is officially over, let’s take a look at various bowl projections to see where the Cats are being projected as of now.

ESPN had two different projections for the Cats as Kyle Bonagura projects the Cats to be in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte (NC) for a matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.

Mark Schlabach believes the Cats will be in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (TN), facing off against the Kansas State Wildcats.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm joins Bonagura in projecting Kentucky to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but he has the Cats facing the Duke Blue Devils.

247 Sports is joining Schlabach as they have the Cats heading to the Liberty Bowl as well, except they would be facing UCF.

“Will the Wildcats fade after Saturday’s humbling loss to Georgia, or can the season still be salvaged with a potential nine-win (or more) finish? That’s going to be up to the Wildcats, who still have to play Missouri, Alabama, and Louisville, among other quality opponents, down the stretch. UCF is now 0-3 in the Big 12 and is open next week before going to unbeaten Oklahoma.”

Athlon Sports is the third outlet to predict the Cats to be in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and they also have the Cats facing Duke in the game.

Which Bowl are you hoping Kentucky will get picked for, and what team would you want them to face? Let us know in the comments section!