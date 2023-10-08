Injury roundup for Kentucky after loss to Georgia

Saturday night in Athens could not have gone much worse for the Kentucky Wildcats as they suffered a 51-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The loss was frustrating and demoralizing for everyone involved, but to make matters worse, the injuries piled up for the Cats.

First off, Kenneth Horsey did not play and has now missed four games after being injured in Week 1. He did practice this week, so he’s probably on the verge of returning. It is worth noting that Kentucky has a bye in Week 8, so perhaps Kentucky wants to get there before letting Horsey play again. That would ensure he’s as close to 100% as possible when the Cats host Tennessee in Week 9.

Barion Brown entered the game dealing with a hamstring injury, he was listed as questionable to return right after halftime and didn’t play another snap. That was likely due to the score, but this is still a major development to watch this week.

Freshman tight end Khamari Anderson went down and left the game with just over a minute remaining. Kentucky is very deep at tight end, but Anderson has been playing significant snaps in his true freshman season. And with six games in the books, it’s too late for him to get a redshirt if this turns out to be a significant injury.

Moving to the defensive side of the ball, safety Jalen Geiger was ruled out in the second quarter due to an elbow injury. He was spotted on the sideline in a sling, so this could be a multi-week injury for the senior and could lead to more reps for true freshman Ty Bryant moving forward behind starters Jordan Lovett and Zion Childress.

The biggest injury of the night came with star linebacker Trevin Wallace, who suffered a shoulder injury in the second half and was listed as questionable but never returned to the game. Wallace has been having an all-conference type of season, so losing him would be a massive blow to Brad White’s defense.

Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver also suffered a shoulder injury in the second half and was ruled out for the game following the injury. The defensive line has enough depth to overcome this loss for the time being.

Kentucky’s schedule does not get easier moving forward, and if any of those players have to miss time, it could be tough sledding for the Wildcats, especially with a red-hot Missouri Tigers offense on deck.