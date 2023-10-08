 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: Kentucky in the new college football rankings

Where Kentucky stands in new college football rankings

Kentucky is still a top-25 team, for now. Can’t let one loss turn into two.

By Jason Marcum
Despite getting shellacked by the Georgia Bulldogs, the Kentucky Wildcats are still a top-25 team.

In the latest Coaches Poll, Kentucky checked in at No. 23 after dropping three spots.

In addition, the Missouri Tigers are No. 25, despite falling at home to LSU, setting up a big top-25 clash at Kroger Field next Saturday.

Elsewhere, Kentucky also checked in at No. 23 overall in the ESPN Power Rankings. Missouri is at No. 25.

The ESPN SP+ rankings have Kentucky at No. 29 and Missouri at No. 30. Safe to say this Week 7 matchup is as close as it gets on paper.

Coaches Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Penn State
  6. Washington
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Oregon
  9. Southern California
  10. Alabama
  11. Texas
  12. North Carolina
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Oregon State
  15. Louisville
  16. Utah
  17. Tennessee
  18. Duke
  19. Washington State
  20. LSU
  21. Notre Dame
  22. UCLA
  23. Kentucky
  24. Kansas
  25. Missouri

We’ll upload the AP Top 25 Poll and other rankings as they’re released today.

