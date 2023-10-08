Where Kentucky stands in new college football rankings

Despite getting shellacked by the Georgia Bulldogs, the Kentucky Wildcats are still a top-25 team.
In the latest Coaches Poll, Kentucky checked in at No. 23 after dropping three spots.
In addition, the Missouri Tigers are No. 25, despite falling at home to LSU, setting up a big top-25 clash at Kroger Field next Saturday.
Elsewhere, Kentucky also checked in at No. 23 overall in the ESPN Power Rankings. Missouri is at No. 25.
The ESPN SP+ rankings have Kentucky at No. 29 and Missouri at No. 30. Safe to say this Week 7 matchup is as close as it gets on paper.
Coaches Top 25 Poll
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Southern California
- Alabama
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Oregon State
- Louisville
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Duke
- Washington State
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- UCLA
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- Missouri
We’ll upload the AP Top 25 Poll and other rankings as they’re released today.
