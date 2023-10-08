Sunday Headlines: On to Missouri

Good morning BBN!

It was a rough night for the Kentucky Wildcats as they got destroyed in Athens by the Georgia Bulldogs.

Entering the game, fans and local media had a ton of hope that this might be the year that the Cats could make some noise and potentially get past the Dawgs. However, it was the least competitive matchup between the two programs in the last several years.

We can talk all day about what happened between penalties and the defense completely no-showing, but in reality, Kentucky now faces another difficult test against the Missouri Tigers.

Kentucky vs. Missouri will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.

The Tigers came up just short against LSU this past week in Columbia and now will travel to Lexington at 5-1 on the year. Brady Cook and Luther Burden are a solid quarterback and receiver duo. They’re paired alongside a stud running back to this point in the year in Cody Schrader.

Along with a solid defense, it’s going to be a fight at Kroger Field once again.

Going to be a very important week for the Kentucky Football program.

