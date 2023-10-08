Where UK recruits stand in new Rivals hoops rankings for the 2024 class

It’ll be next to impossible to talk about the class of 2024 without Cooper Flagg’s name dominating the discussion.

That was the case when Rivals recently released an updated rankings list.

It came as no surprise when Flagg maintained the top spot, an honor that he very likely won’t relinquish.

After his summer of dominance, the class of 2024 now has a household name with Cooper Flagg reclassifying, but there are many talented players also undecided on their college plans.

As it stands now, the Kentucky Wildcats only have one commitment in the class in Somto Cyril, who dropped two spots to 44th overall.

At one point, the probable scenario seemed to be trending towards Cyril reclassifying into 2023, but he’s maintained that his intent is to stay put in 2024.

Of course, John Calipari and his staff are in the mix with several top prospects, including multiple five-stars.

A few notable names for Kentucky saw some significant movement in their Rivals rankings.

Boogie Fland dropped three spots falling to 10th, while Karter Knox moved down eight spots to 14th.

V.J. Edgecomb had a 20-spot rise to the 5th-overall spot. He was recently offered a scholarship by John Calipari.

Billy Richmond saw a huge jump, 19 spots, in fact. Rivals now ranks Preston as the 20th-best player and a five-star recruit. The Camden (NJ) product could keep the pipeline to Kentucky flowing, so it’s great to see his developing game being recognized.

Five-star center Jayden Quaintance moved up a couple of spots and is now ranked 11th. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man is expected to be in Lexington for Big Blue Madness next week.

Other Kentucky recruits include Travis Perry (92nd), Patrick Ngongba (25th), and Tre Johnson (4th).

Obviously, the way that Kentucky Basketball operates and being in the transfer portal era, there is much to be decided.

The Cats look to be in good shape for several of their top targets and will soon have Big Blue Madness as a resource to attract the best players in the country to the best fans in the country.

You can see the entire Rivals 150 here.