Ray Davis makes UK history at Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats trip to Athens did not end up how they wanted it to, but despite the score, one fan-favorite made history against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early in the third quarter, Ray Davis caught a pass from Devin Leary and took it to the end zone, cutting the score to 34-13.

With that touchdown, according to the UK Football Twitter account, Davis is now the first Kentucky player to ever score a touchdown in their first six games of the season.

.@Ray_Davis07 is the first Kentucky player with a touchdown in each of the first six games of the season. — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 8, 2023

This offense has struggled, but Davis has continued to shine under Liam Coen. It is obviously tough following in the footsteps of Benny Snell and Chris Rodriguez, but Ray Davis has stepped out of their shadow and added his name right to the mix of great running backs under Mark Stoops.

This is yet another feather in his cap as he continues a great start to the 2023 season.

