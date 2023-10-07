 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Cats’ brutal loss to Dawgs

It was not a pretty night in Athens for the Wildcats.

By Adam Haste
Ray Davis Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats hit the road for a Saturday night matchup with the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

It could not have been a worse start to the game for the Cats as Georgia marched right down the field to take a 7-0 lead.

On offense, the Cats were moving the ball well, but a brutal holding penalty by Jager Burton, followed by an overthrow by Devin Leary, forced the Cats to punt.

Once again, Georgia marched right down the field to make it 14-0, and once again, a brutal penalty by Burton killed Kentucky’s second offensive possession of the game.

Kentucky was able to get a stop on third down, but another brutal penalty allowed Georgia to keep the ball and march down the field to make it 21-0, and the blowout was on.

Finally, Kentucky was able to put a drive together without shooting themselves in the foot, and as a result, Leary found Josh Kattus in the end zone to make it 21-7.

Georgia ended the half continuing to dominate the Cats as they tacked on 13 unanswered to end the half with a 34-7 lead.

The second half started well for the Cats as they were able to get an interception and turn that into a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ray Davis to make it 34-13.

Georgia answered with 10 more unanswered points with back-to-back scoring drives to make it a 44-13 game with the third quarter coming to a close.

It felt like Kentucky was limping to the finish line in this one as the Bulldogs went on to win it 51-13.

One thing is certain, Kentucky can’t let this loss turn into multiple losses moving forward.

The schedule does not get easier in the weeks to come, Kentucky will have to refocus and get ready for a talented Missouri team next week. It was just announced that the game will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Game MVP

There are not a lot of positives to take from this game, but one is the continued success of Ray Davis, making him tonight’s MVP.

It felt like Davis was not utilized enough in this game after his performance a week ago, but the times that he was used, he was very effective. On top of that, he continued to fight the entire game despite the scoreboard not going in the Cats’ favor.

For the game, he finished with just 15 carries but had 59 yards. He also hauled in two receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky has an elite running back, and he will be crucial to the success of this team moving forward, especially if the passing game doesn’t start to figure things out.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

