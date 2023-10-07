Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Cats’ brutal loss to Dawgs

The Kentucky Wildcats hit the road for a Saturday night matchup with the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

It could not have been a worse start to the game for the Cats as Georgia marched right down the field to take a 7-0 lead.

On offense, the Cats were moving the ball well, but a brutal holding penalty by Jager Burton, followed by an overthrow by Devin Leary, forced the Cats to punt.

Once again, Georgia marched right down the field to make it 14-0, and once again, a brutal penalty by Burton killed Kentucky’s second offensive possession of the game.

Kentucky was able to get a stop on third down, but another brutal penalty allowed Georgia to keep the ball and march down the field to make it 21-0, and the blowout was on.

Finally, Kentucky was able to put a drive together without shooting themselves in the foot, and as a result, Leary found Josh Kattus in the end zone to make it 21-7.

Georgia ended the half continuing to dominate the Cats as they tacked on 13 unanswered to end the half with a 34-7 lead.

The second half started well for the Cats as they were able to get an interception and turn that into a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ray Davis to make it 34-13.

Georgia answered with 10 more unanswered points with back-to-back scoring drives to make it a 44-13 game with the third quarter coming to a close.

It felt like Kentucky was limping to the finish line in this one as the Bulldogs went on to win it 51-13.

One thing is certain, Kentucky can’t let this loss turn into multiple losses moving forward.

The schedule does not get easier in the weeks to come, Kentucky will have to refocus and get ready for a talented Missouri team next week. It was just announced that the game will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.

Game MVP

There are not a lot of positives to take from this game, but one is the continued success of Ray Davis, making him tonight’s MVP.

It felt like Davis was not utilized enough in this game after his performance a week ago, but the times that he was used, he was very effective. On top of that, he continued to fight the entire game despite the scoreboard not going in the Cats’ favor.

For the game, he finished with just 15 carries but had 59 yards. He also hauled in two receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky has an elite running back, and he will be crucial to the success of this team moving forward, especially if the passing game doesn’t start to figure things out.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

Electric environment between the hedges.



No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 20 Kentucky pic.twitter.com/wGtd04NX1h — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) October 7, 2023

Kentucky set back in Zone most of the drive and got picked apart and then brought the blitz and couldn’t get to the Quarterback and leads to a Touchdown



Not an ideal start — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 7, 2023

Holding call killed Kentucky's first drive but they were creating running room. Unfortunate miss by Devin Leary but Liam Coen schemed someone open.



Going to be a long day playing from behind the chains against this group. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 7, 2023

I still think there are lots of times Devin Leary plays winning football … but gotta acknowledge at this point that he has way too many devastating misfires. It’s almost like the yips now. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 7, 2023

That's going to be a touchdown. Just the worst possible start for Kentucky. Defense offering no resistance and Leary missed opportunities. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 7, 2023

BBN has been patient with Devin Leary's struggles, but this week 6, against No. 1 Georgia.



Leary can't overthrow a guy that wide-open. Gotta complete this pass. pic.twitter.com/ZjdawDf11r — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 7, 2023

Georgia making it look easy. Kentucky looks shell shocked. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) October 7, 2023

You’ve gotta be kidding, Jager Burton. Time to bench him.



Totally unnecessary hold kills the first drive. Personal foul might kill this one. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 7, 2023

Walker with maybe the dumbest play of the year. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) October 7, 2023

Losing because of a talent gap is one thing. Losing because your team lacks discipline and composure is another.



Not even remotely prepared for this moment. Embarrassing. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 7, 2023

Embarrassing for the program to have this performance on this stage



In past years, Georgia was still the better team but Kentucky earned respect in defeat.



This is the opposite — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 7, 2023

I understand wanting to play physical, but Kentucky is just playing flat-out undisciplined.



- 6 penalties (one declined, one off-setting), 45 yards

- 2 personal fouls



One announcer even referred to one of UK's personal fouls as a "WWE elbow drop"... — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 8, 2023

UK wide receivers 2023 pic.twitter.com/Zbrhq1FNCV — John Robic's Hair (@JohnRobicsHair) October 8, 2023

Great drive by Kentucky, great play calling by Coen. Defense has been a total no show, game could be interesting if not for self-imposed killers. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 8, 2023

Kentucky had not allowed a 250-yard passer in their last 22 games. Beck has over 250 yards in the first half. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) October 8, 2023

Leary goes near-pick, another bad misfire, sack for a huge loss. Kentucky’s chance to make it interesting before the half appears to be over. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 8, 2023

This defense can't handle adversity. 1st time I've seen some selfish play, lack of discipline and lack of effort. Where's the leadership? This is when we are missing Square and Jones. — Van Hiles (@vstyles17) October 8, 2023

Georgia has had five first-half possessions against Kentucky:



7 plays, 75 yards, TOUCHDOWN

7 plays, 82 yards, TOUCHDOWN

13 plays, 95 yards, TOUCHDOWN

5 plays, 53 yards, FIELD GOAL

5 plays, 55 yards, TOUCHDOWN



Georgia 31, Kentucky 7, 1:01 2Q — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 8, 2023

Kentucky is the worst team on the planet at the end of the first half — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) October 8, 2023

The fans I talked to this week did not expect Kentucky to win tonight, even myself. However, they did expect them to be competitive.



Georgia up 34-7 at halftime.



Embarrassing performance on the national stage. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 8, 2023

I don't think a single person would've predicted 300+ passing yards for Carson Beck in the first half. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) October 8, 2023

Here are Kentucky's last several games against top-15 teams since they beat No. 7 Florida at the Swamp in 2018



2023 UGA: 34-7 UGA at halftime

2022 Tennessee: 44-6 UT

2022 UGA: 16-6 UGA

2021 UGA: 30-13 UGA

2020 Bama: 63-3 Bama

2020 UF: 34-13 UF

2020 UGA: 14-3

2019 UGA: 21-0 UGA… — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 8, 2023

Max Hairston records his FOURTH interception of the season, the most in the SEC, to give the UK offense the ball inside the 30-yard line. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 8, 2023

UK offense goes three-and-out to open second half, but Maxwell Hairston with another interception and long return to at least make it interesting for a little while longer. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) October 8, 2023

Followed immediately by a slick catch-and-run TD by Ray Davis, 26 yards to the house. That was another great call by Liam Coen.



It's 34-13 UGA, 10:34 3Q, after a failed 2-point conversion. https://t.co/2CBeiWLl5i — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 8, 2023

Kentucky gets their second TD of the night

pic.twitter.com/qItKo7GVdQ — CatsCoverage.com (@Cats_Coverage) October 8, 2023

The punting for UK tonight has been a major problem that won't get discussed much due to the margin. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 8, 2023

Yikes. ESPN broadcast reporting that both Silver (out) and Wallace (questionable) have shoulder injuries for Kentucky. Getting thumped tonight AND losing two of the best defenders for any extended time would be an abject disaster. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 8, 2023

Punts of 30 and 22 yards tonight should be enough to look at some other options next week. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) October 8, 2023

Ray Davis has 58 yards on 13 carries. Long run of 11. Nothing has been easy but he's still fighting at least — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) October 8, 2023

Georgia pulls its starters with a full quarter to go. Just an unserious performance for Kentucky from start to finish. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 8, 2023

In back-to-back years Kentucky has gotten the primetime ESPN time-slot against a Top 5 team on the road and been absolutely shelled.



After the blowout at Tennessee in 2022, Kentucky finished 2-3 with a loss to Vanderbilt. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 8, 2023

Great offense is about precision.



Kentucky has good pieces and typically a good plan. Florida proved they can bully too. But precision? Very little.



Linemen commit crushing penalties, receivers drop a maddening number of passes and the QB gets the yips on wide-open targets. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 8, 2023

The moment was huge and the Cats didn’t answer the bell in any fashion.



The first time the Cats haven’t covered with Brad White as the DC against Georgia — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 8, 2023

Devin Leary's night is done. He ended up 10-of-26 for 128 yards with two touchdowns. Completed just 38 percent of his passes.



On the season, Leary is 92-of-168 for 54.8 percent. — John Clay (@johnclayiv) October 8, 2023

Final Score:



Georgia 51

Kentucky 13



Words cannot adequately describe this performance by Kentucky tonight and I certainly won’t try to. Georgia now owns all-time series 63-12-2. UK returns home next Saturday to face Missouri. — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) October 8, 2023

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!