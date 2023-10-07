Kentucky vs. Georgia game thread and pregame reading

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 7 pm ET in Athens at Sanford Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN or by using the ESPN app.

This is a game that all of BBN has been waiting on since the schedule came out for 2023.

So far, the Cats have been solid overall, but while starting 5-0 is great, Georgia is a whole different animal to prepare for as the defending two-time national champions. Kentucky hasn’t beaten Georgia since 2009, while the Dawgs are in the midst of a 22-game winning streak.

We’re still waiting on some big news from Tayvion Robinson and Barion Brown. Those are two massive playmakers for UK, and if they can’t go, the already struggling passing game could be in a world of hurt.

Brown had a career game against Georgia last year, so it would be really tough to miss out on him.

With that said, the Dawgs seem to be the most vulnerable they’ve been over the last few years. They’ve struggled against lesser competition like Auburn and South Carolina, so if there were a time for the Cats to shock the world, it’d be now.

Get ready for the action by checking out these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Let’s Go CATS!!!!!!