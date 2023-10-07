Saturday Headlines: Georgia Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

It is game day as the Kentucky Wildcats are in Athens for a matchup with the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Both teams are sitting at 5-0 heading into tonight’s game, and history and the picks are all in the Dawgs' favor. Georgia hasn't lost a game in two seasons, and it has been almost 10 years since the No. 1 team in the country has lost a home game at night. The perfect recipe for an upset, right?

If any team on Georgia’s schedule, though, has a good shot at knocking them off, it is Kentucky.

With a solid rushing attack and one of the top defenses in the conference, Mark Stoops and his squad are going to look to bring the physicality from the opening kick. If Devin Leary and this passing offense can get going on top of that, and things could all come together.

Still, it is a tough task... but not an impossible one.

Kickoff is at 7 pm EST on ESPN. Get ready BBN. It could be a historical night for this Kentucky football program.

Tweet of the Day

Challenge on the road. Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/vtOwqkvqWY — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 6, 2023

A hype video to get everyone ready to roll for the day.

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky at Georgia – UK Athletics

This is the third season in a row that Kentucky will be taking on a No. 1-ranked Georgia team, while UK has just three wins over a top-ranked team in program history.

Emma Grome Nets 3,000th-Career Assist in Win at Mizzou – UK Athletics

The No. 21 Kentucky Volleyball team won its third Southeastern Conference match in a row Friday night, as it knocked off the Missouri Tigers 3-1.

Listen to UK Sports Network Radio Coverage of Kentucky Football at Georgia – UK Athletics

Listen to Christi Thomas, Jeremy Jarmon, and Dusty Bonner on the Don Franklin Auto Countdown to Kickoff starting two hours before kickoff.

Week six; College Football cheat sheet- KSR

Take a quick peek into week six of college football.

Kentucky vs Georgia; National Media predictions- KSR

How many do you think picked the Cats?

Kentucky Women’s soccer named NCAA Team of the Week- Cats Pause

A huge week of accolades for the Women’s soccer team.

Missouri game officially sells out- Cats Pause

Going to be a rowdy night atmosphere at Kroger Field.

Dolphins trade for Chase Claypool- ESPN

Miami’s offense adds more depth at receiver.

Max Scherzer faces live hitters; hopes for ALDS return- ESPN

The Rangers could be adding an ace to their pitching staff for the remaining playoff push.

Travis Kelce speaks on relationship with Taylor Swift; won't effect focus on the field- CBS

The NFL- Taylor Swift thing is here to stay it seems.

Sandy Alcantara out for the 2024 season- CBS

The Marlins lose their ace for the 2024 season.