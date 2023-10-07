Kentucky at Georgia odds, betting trends, and expert picks

While there are several interesting matchups amongst the AP Top-25 teams this week, Kentucky at Georgia is by far the most intriguing.

The No. 22 Wildcats head to No. 1 Georgia, and both teams will wager their undefeated records in a battle of what appears to be the two best teams in the SEC East. Some think Kentucky can go to Athens and knock off the defending national champions, while others think it will be a close game, with Georgia coming out on top.

Let’s take a look at odds, betting trends, expert picks, and a final prediction.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is currently a 14.5-point underdog at Georgia. The game’s point total is set for 49 points. The Wildcats are 4.5-point underdogs in the first quarter and 7.5-point underdogs in the first half. Kentucky’s point total is 16.5.

Betting Trends

Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone under in 15 of Kentucky’s last 19 games.

Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Georgia.

Kentucky is 5-1 ATS in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Kentucky’s last 11 games vs. the SEC.

Kentucky is 1-5 SU in its last six games played in October.

Georgia is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Georgia’s last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Georgia’s last five games vs. Kentucky.

Georgia is 22-0 straight up in its last 22 games at home.

Expert Picks

According to Pick Watch, 95% of expert predictions are in favor of the Dawgs.

Prediction

Why does this game feel like one Kentucky can steal on the road? Is it because Kentucky played Georgia as close as anyone last year? Or is it because Kentucky beat the doors off Florida last weekend while Georgia had to escape on the road against Auburn?

What about Kentucky’s defense and how well they’ve played this year? It just feels like this is a game Kentucky can win. And that’s hardly ever the case when the Wildcats play No. 1 ranked teams. One is allowed to dream, and this really feels like a dream. But why not UK?

Wildcats pull off the upset and knock off the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs.

Final Score: Kentucky 20, Georgia 16