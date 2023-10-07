Predict the outcome of Kentucky at Georgia

Should Kentucky do the unthinkable on Saturday and upset the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, it would undoubtedly go down as one of the top wins in program history.

As it stands now, the Cats are 14.5-point underdogs on the road, with many folks not giving Mark Stoops’ team a chance at knocking off the defending national champions.

I covered the game the last time Kentucky traveled to play at Sanford Stadium back in 2021, and the pageantry that is Georgia football is something to behold. UK hung tough that afternoon, but the Dawgs were victorious 30-13 in a game that was never really in doubt.

To win or even cover on the road at Georgia is asking a lot of any team. But after demolishing the Gators and starting the season 5-0, you have to like UK’s chances more than previous seasons, especially when you consider the fact that UGA has shown vulnerabilities and looked mortal when competing against SEC foes.

Georgia beat South Carolina by just 10 points on September 16th and needed everything that they had left in the tank to narrowly escape with a 27-20 win over Auburn last weekend.

Do UGA’s minor struggles make you feel better about Kentucky’s chances to compete in Athens? Or will a near slipup translate to a more focused Georgia team ready to blow the doors off someone?

I couldn’t argue it either way, but the game being played in Athens should give the home team a huge advantage down the stretch should the game be close.

It will take a monster effort for UK to win this game, and the experts have them as 2+ touchdown underdogs.

What do you think will happen? Will the Cats compete in Athens?

Vote below and let us know.

