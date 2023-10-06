Michael Kidd-Gilchrist files a $40M lawsuit against insurance company

Former Kentucky Wildcats forward and NCAA National Champion Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has filed a lawsuit against a health insurance company due to them denying his claim after he was diagnosed with Myocarditis due to him getting COVID-19 twice, according to the lawsuit.

Kidd-Gilchrist last played in 2020 inside the NBA Bubble with the Dallas Mavericks, but during that year, while he was working out, he started to feel acute chest pain, and due to his condition, he has had to quit playing basketball, according to the lawsuit.

Since being diagnosed with Myocarditis and his insurance company denying his claim, Kidd-Gilchrist has filed a $40 million lawsuit against Lloyd’s of London, which is an insurance company.

Kidd-Gilchrist made the claim because of “permanent total disablement arising from a sickness,” according to attorney Jason Morrin. Per the policy, the company provided coverage if Kidd-Gilchrist couldn’t continue “his occupation as a professional basketball player.” However, he said the company wouldn’t “fully insure the damage caused by the loss for which the plaintiff sought coverage.”

Kidd-Gilchrist was diagnosed with Myocarditis in December of 2021 and still has shown signs of the heart condition in June of 2023 when he was last examined.

With his condition, Kentucky and NBA fans will probably never see Kidd-Gilchrist ever play again in the NBA, but he did get to play in the NBA for eight seasons. Before that, he helped bring Kentucky an NCAA Championship in the 2011-2012 season, the eighth in program history and John Calipari’s first championship as a head coach.