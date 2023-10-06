Former Georgia player says fans shouldn’t worry about Kentucky

With this Saturday being a top-25 matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs, it is a big game for both schools, with both being undefeated at 5-0 going into the game.

Fans on both sides are nervous about this matchup, but former Georgia offensive lineman George Foster believes the Dawgs will be just fine going against Kentucky on Saturday and that people who supposedly know football aren’t worried about the Cats.

“I’m not really nervous about this team (Georgia),” Foster says to SEC Network. “They’re a team that can win games. As we can see, they’re 5-0. Haven’t lost any games in 600 some odd days, and they know how to win. It’s just going to look different than it has in the past.”

Foster has been watching how the fanbase has been reacting to this upcoming match against Kentucky, and he believes there are two different sets of fans for Georgia currently.

“There’s the people that kind of understand the game, [they] know football pretty well,” Foster told SEC Network. “Those people are not really that nervous. To the average fan though, that doesn’t quite know the in’s and out’s and the intricacies of the game, they might be a little nervous, but I feel like it is split in half.”

Although both fanbases are a bit nervous about the game on Saturday, Kentucky has to play a complete game to stand a chance against the Bulldogs. If the Cats do this, there could be a fighting chance to take down the two-time defending champions and the No. 1 team on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs.