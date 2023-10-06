Most Kentucky fans believe a win over Georgia would be the biggest of Stoops’ career

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats are gearing up for a massive matchup against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens.

A win for Kentucky over the Bulldogs would put the Cats in control of their own destiny when it comes to making it to Atlanta by winning the SEC East.

Winning Saturday will be no easy task, however, as Georgia has not lost a home night game since 2009. However, the team that defeated them that night was Kentucky. So why can’t history repeat itself?

Let’s say the Cats go to Athens and knock off the top-ranked Bulldogs. Would that be the biggest win of the Mark Stoops era?

Stoops has had some massive wins at Kentucky, including the streak-ending win over Florida, defeating Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, the road win over Lamar Jackson and Louisville, and the blowout win over Tennessee in Knoxville, just to name a few.

However, in a recent survey by DraftKings Sportsbook, 93% of Kentucky fans voted that a win over Georgia would be the biggest win of Stoops’ career.

Do you agree that defeating No.1 Georgia on Saturday would be Stoops’ biggest win at Kentucky? Let us know in the comments section!