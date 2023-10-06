SEC Power Rankings after Week 5

Greetings, BBN!

Our three 4-0 teams are now all 5-0, as Georgia survived a spirited effort by Auburn in The Plains, Missouri won their first road game of the year in Nashville, and Kentucky raised eyebrows with a statement W over the Florida Gators, who they have now beaten three years in a row.

In other action, Ole Miss and LSU played a thriller of a game in Oxford as the Rebels overcame a 14-point deficit, took a 6-point lead in the final minute, and held off multiple last-second end-zone passes by the Tigers to hold on and improve to 4-1. It was a big week down South and had a significant impact on the standings.

Let’s dive into the power rankings.

SEC Football Power Rankings Week 6

Win of the Week: Kentucky

This was the “prove it” game, as the ESPN crew put it, for Coach Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats, who came into the week as one of the three remaining unbeaten SEC teams, but when those four wins come against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, and Vanderbilt, nobody thinks much.

Well, they proved it and a whole lot more. Not only did they triumph over the #22 Florida at home just two weeks after the Gators took down Tennessee, but they did it by 19 points in a game they led 23-0 in the second quarter! Where was that dominance the four weeks prior? This was a big prize for the Cats—not since 1979 had they beaten the Gators by more than two touchdowns.

Gold Stars: Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee

All three of these teams won by at least 19, and the Crimson Tide did it on the road in Starkville. Total dominance in near-flawless efforts for statement wins early on in conference play.

Rotten Eggs: Vanderbilt, Florida

Second straight home loss for the Commodores, who have been a disaster the past four weeks after starting 2-0. They were never in the game as Mizzou ran circles around them in Nashville. Florida also gave up 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns to one dude. I kind of think that had an impact on why they ultimately lost the game.

Achievement Unlocked: Defending Home

Taking a home loss is almost like losing twice sometimes, but nine teams—Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and LSU—are still unbeaten on their own turf. You will notice that Alabama is not included in that list (surprising). You will notice that Vanderbilt is not included in that list (unsurprising).

That’s it for this week. Go Cats!