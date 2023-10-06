Gabe Weis lands an invite to Big Blue Madness

College Basketball season is here, folks.

In exactly one week, the Kentucky Wildcats will take the floor at Rupp Arena for this year’s edition of Big Blue Madness.

A typical major recruiting visit weekend for John Calipari’s program, this year will be no different as it features names such as Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, and in-state star Travis Perry.

We can now add another in-state standout to the guest list.

On Thursday, Jack Pilgrim of KSR reported that 2026 Washington County star Gabe Weis would be making the trip to Lexington for Big Blue Madness.

Kentucky has invited Gabe Weis to Big Blue Madness, source tells KSR



Took an unofficial to Lexington on Wednesday https://t.co/BWGJB5Hkgy — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 5, 2023

This invite comes directly after Weis took an unofficial visit Wednesday to get an up-close look at the program.

The 6-foot-7 and 170-pound wing from Springfield has burst onto the scene nationally after an impressive AAU summer season on the 3SSB circuit. He’s now starting to gain traction as a national recruit after landing offers from Texas A&M, Nebraska, LSU, Iowa, Cincinnati, and several others.

Weis spoke with Pilgrim about the UK program and what it would mean for him to potentially earn an offer from the Cats:

“My whole town would go crazy. It would be a great opportunity, great experience to have that offer under my belt and keep in the back of my head,” Weis told Pilgrim. “I don’t really expect them to right now, they wait until (recruits’) junior and senior years to start really recruiting people. I’m just going to be patient with it.”

As a class of 2026 prospect, fans could see Weis break into the rankings in the near future. Going to be an interesting recruitment to watch in the coming years for the BBN.