Friday Morning Headlines: Former Wildcats begin NBA Preseason

Good morning BBN!

As all of the fanbase is focused on a huge football game on Saturday evening between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs, former Cats are getting prepped for the start of the NBA season.

Teams across the league have started to report to training camp, and 30 former Kentucky players have made the preseason and training camp rosters. Yes...30!

With the season kicking off on October 24th, some of these players are going to have to fight to make the final roster, including names such as Wenyen Gabriel, TyTy Washington, and several others. Included in the 30 players are also four players who are currently on two-way contracts (can play so many days on the main roster while being a part of the assigned G-League Team) who are Oscar Tshiebwe, Olivier Sarr, Johnny Juzang, and TyTy.

Either way seeing 30 players making the opening training camp rosters is incredible. Once again, we have another testament to how great of a recruiter and talent developer John Calipari really is.

You can find a quick list of all 30 players here by Zack Geoghegan of KSR.

Tweet of the Day

Headlines

Úlfarsdóttir Scores, Josephson Stops PK in 1-1 Draw at Tennessee – UK Athletics

Kentucky has earned a result in 12 matches to begin the season for the first time.

Kentucky Baseball to Face Michigan in Fall Exhibition – UK Athletics

Kentucky’s first time back on the diamond against outside competition will come this Sunday in the first of two NCAA-sanctioned fall exhibition games this month when it faces Michigan at Prasco Park.

Mark Stoops talks for final time before trip to Athens- KSR

Can the Cats pull off the improbable?

Swimming & Diving Topped by Indiana in Road Dual – UK Athletics

Caroline Benda and Ryan Merani were event winners for the Wildcats.

Three Kentucky Players to watch against Georgia- KSR

Kentucky will need big games from these guys to get out of there with a win.

Kentucky’s front seven recruiting class among the best of the Stoops era- Cats Pause

The class of 2024 is loaded on defense.

John Calipari breaks silence on Big Z- Cats Pause

What a wild saga this has been.

Dick Butkus dies at 80-years old- ESPN

RIP to an NFL Legend.

Tez Walker allowed to now play by NCAA- ESPN

Good for the NCAA on changing this decision.

New Big Ten sets conference schedule for 2024- CBS

There is definitely some marquee games happening next season.

Joel Embiid commits to play for Team USA in 2024- CBS

Great news for next years olympic team.