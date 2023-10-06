Kentucky vs. Louisville tip time and TV info announced

We are just over a week away from Big Blue Madness and the unofficial start of the 2023-24 college basketball season for the Kentucky Wildcats.

With the season nearing, we are starting to get the complete schedule with tip times and TV information.

On Thursday, BBN got information for a pretty important game on the schedule as it was announced that the December 21st matchup with the Louisville Cardinals will tip at 6:00 pm ET and will air on ESPN.

In addition to the Louisville game, we also know that both exhibition games against Georgetown College and Kentucky State will start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

On top of those, the regular season matchups with Texas A&M-Commerce and Stonehill will also be tipping off at 7:00 pm ET.

The unfortunate side of all of those games is that they are only going to be available on the SEC Network+ or ESPN+, which are both only accessible through the ESPN app and not available on traditional TV.

If you would like to check out the entire schedule in graphic form, you can do so here.

Kentucky Basketball Schedule

