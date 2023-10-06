4 players to watch as Kentucky takes on Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats have their eyes set on an upset Saturday as they head to Athens to take on the #1 Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are the favorite to win the national championship and are ranked at the top for a reason. They haven’t lost since Dec. 4, 2021, and have not lost at home since Oct. 12, 2019.

The Bulldogs own the longest home winning streak in the country.

But if Kentucky is going to pull off the upset, here are four Kentucky players to keep an eye on.

#1. Ray Davis

A lot of talk this week has been about QB Devin Leary and how he needs to have a big game for Kentucky to pull the upset over the Bulldogs.

I don’t disagree with that, but I think for Leary to have a good performance, Davis needs to as well.

Davis had a massive performance against Florida, running all over the Gators to the tune of 280 yards on the ground and 4 total touchdowns on the day.

Nobody can reasonably expect Davis to put up that type of game again going up against the Georgia defense, but Davis needs to be able to churn out yards on the ground, particularly on first and second-down situations.

If Davis can have success on the ground, the Cats can set up play-action where Leary can take some shots down the field.

As much as I believe Devin Leary needs to have a big day for Kentucky to win, I think it might be more important that Kentucky be able to establish the run game early.

#2. Trevin Wallace/Alex Afari

Brock Bowers is good.

Really good.

And Kentucky is going to have to find a way to contain him on Saturday.

Containing the All-American tight end will be no easy task, but I imagine UK Defensive Coordinator Brad White is going to call on Wallace and Afari often to try to contain Bowers.

Both have the size and speed needed to contain the 6’4, 240lb tight end. Bowers made the big play late last week that helped give Georgia the win over Auburn as part of an 8-catch, 157-yard day.

Bowers has the ability to take over the game, and Wallace and Afari will be Kentucky’s keys to slowing him down.

#3. Barion Brown

Of course, this is contingent on Brown being healthy and playing on Saturday, but I’m including Barion on this list due to what he was able to show against Georgia last year.

When the Dawgs came to Lexington last year, Brown put on his best performance of the season, catching 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia struggled to contain Brown last year, and if he’s healthy, he has the potential to be the X-factor for this Kentucky offense on Saturday.

His speed, quickness, and ability to create explosive plays will be crucial against this Georgia defense, and if he’s available and healthy, the Cats need a big game from their star wideout.

#4. Deone Walker

Deone Walker was a major factor last week against Florida, and Kentucky needs a big game from its big defensive lineman again this week.

Last week, we saw Walker drop back in coverage and cause a pass breakup that led to an interception for Kentucky.

You have to imagine Brad White is figuring out different ways to move Walker around and create mismatches. Georgia’s offensive line has been solid this season, but this is the best defensive unit they’ve faced.

It’ll be critical that Kentucky not allow the Bulldogs to get into a rhythm running the ball like they did last year in Lexington and force the Georgia offense into obvious passing downs.

Walker will play a key role in stopping the run and pressuring Carson Beck. A big game from him could spell trouble for the UGA offense.