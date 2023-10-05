Thursday Headlines: Devin Booker excited about Kentucky backcourt

Former Kentucky Wildcats guard Devin Booker has become an NBA star since being drafted into the league in 2015.

But the three-time all-star still pays attention to what is going on back in Lexington, and Booker recently talked about Kentucky’s freshman guards after being asked a question about freshmen DJ Wagner and Rob Dillingham.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker excited about Kentucky's backcourt this season. #BBN pic.twitter.com/h4YGGTQP2f — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) October 3, 2023

“Them guys are go-getters. Shout out to Tyler Ulis, one of my close friends. He’s on staff with Coach Cal right now, so he keeps me updated with everything that’s going on in Lexington, and those are the two names he’s super excited for,” Booker said at a recent media event.

Booker noted that he and Chris Paul worked out with Rob Dillingham and has known Wagner since he was a kid.

“I’m excited to see where their careers go. Hopefully, they can bring a championship to Lexington, and I’ll be watching those guys closely the rest of their careers,” Booker said.

They still have to prove it on the court, but it’s always a good thing to earn the praise of one of the top guards in the NBA.

