Bluegrass Banter: Kentucky defeats Florida; Ryan Black joins the show to preview Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a third straight victory over the Florida Gators to push them to 5-0 on the still-young college football season.

Now, they prepare for the toughest test to this point of the season as they head to Athens for a date with the Georgia Bulldogs.

In the latest edition of Bluegrass Banter, the guys talk through their takes on the win over Florida and what it will take to pick up a win in Georgia.

To get prepared for the Dawgs, they are joined by Ryan Black of The Courier-Journal to talk the Cats to this point in the season and the upcoming trip to Athens.

As always, you can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or PodBean.

Be sure to like and subscribe at the links above as well.

Go Cats!

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.