Twitter reactions to UK getting Big Z and Brian Robinson

To start, a rumor started swirling late Tuesday night that Big Z, Zvonimir Ivisic, had indeed been granted admission into the University of Kentucky. That report was later confirmed on Wednesday morning by multiple outlets and sources.

Around 11, Brian Robinson, a four-star EDGE rusher and top-150 player in the country in the class of 2024, picked Kentucky over Michigan in a massive recruiting win for Vince Marrow.

It’s weeks like this one that make being a Kentucky Wildcats fan so worthwhile and special.

NEW: Big Z is coming to Kentucky.



Zvonimir Ivišić has been admitted to the university as a student and still has a path to eligibility for the 2023-24 season, UK confirms to the Herald-Leader. https://t.co/mMe3wXV4My — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) October 4, 2023

Zvonimir Ivisic says he'll arrive in Lexington in the next couple of days. There's optimism he'll be able to play. Kentucky Pro Day is October 11th. Big group of NBA scouts will be on hand. https://t.co/5Nf0Vw0X1a — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 4, 2023

Kentucky is around 8-9 practices in right now in preparation for the 2023-24 college basketball season. Zvonimir Ivisic has missed a lot. Getting him here and involved in those practices and environment ASAP is important.



Kentucky’s first exhibition game is three weeks from… — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) October 4, 2023

We love you @zvonimir_ivisic and #BBN is glad you're finally home!! — Typical Kentucky Fan (@TypicalKYFan13) October 4, 2023

Yeah Cal was catching Z’s but he was NEVER asleep. #BBN pic.twitter.com/SgfZarYHDL — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) October 4, 2023

It sounds today is the day for good news on Zvonimir Ivisic. @ChrisFisher247 says on @tomleachKY show that it’s not everyday a program can add a potential first round draft pick in October. — Anthony Wireman (@awireman) October 4, 2023

What a week for Kentucky:



- Big Z gets admitted

- Brian Robinson commits

- Kentucky takes on Georgia — Wyatt Huff (@Wildcat_wave) October 4, 2023

Z Big Free ✅

Brian Robinson is a Cat ✅

Cats win in Athens❔ — #BizZFree - Barion Burner #20 (5-0) (@BarionBurner7) October 4, 2023

Beat Florida 3 years in a row ✅

Get Big Z ✅

Get Brian Robinson ✅

Beat GA for the best week for UK!! pic.twitter.com/Tq1SfK0V23 — Stacey Gallagher (@StaceyG1727) October 4, 2023

Glad Big Z is free and as always can’t wait for basketball… but



By golly we have a massive game this weeks let’s beat those dang DaWGs — Logan Cordell (@LoganCordell19) October 4, 2023

Glad this fiasco is over. Welcome big Z! pic.twitter.com/jhoGSMqWMm — Kory (@koryhBBN) October 4, 2023

4 star DE Brian Robinson has committed to KENTUCKY on KSR!!!!! — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 4, 2023

Mark Stoops just landed his highest ranked commitment in Kentucky's 2024 class‼️



Top-150 EDGE Brian Robinson chose UK over Michigan and Penn State



▶️ https://t.co/kgUTCdn6B8 pic.twitter.com/GDWmWEEOCo — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) October 4, 2023

YAHTZEE ‼️



TOP 100 RANKED 4 DE BRIAN ROBINSON COMMITS TO KENTUCKY OVER MICHIGAN & PENN ST pic.twitter.com/MYYm7P1b8H — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) October 4, 2023

We beat Florida 3x in a row, Big Z is FREE, Brian Robinson is a CAT, and we take on the #1 team in the country this weekend



Have a freaking week BBN — Matt Sak BBN - #ZBigFree (@MattSakR2NG) October 4, 2023

A LOT has happened in two days, y’all…



- Kentucky/Indiana home & home series resurrected.

- Big Z is big freed.

- #TonioTuesday

- John Calipari will receive Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.

- Brian Robinson commitment



Crazy week and it’s Wednesday. #BBN pic.twitter.com/2C1iQibKBu — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) October 4, 2023

What makes Brian Robinson a Top 10 EDGE in 2024?



- Burst at the Line of Scrimmage

- Effort in the Trenches

- Size and Versatility



We break down all of B-Rob's game for the #BBN inside the KSR Film Room: https://t.co/RqMHoU1pZe pic.twitter.com/uV09vPr6JN — KSR (@KSRonX) October 4, 2023

All of BBN when Zvonimir Ivisic was admitted in UK and officially put on UK Basketball roster pic.twitter.com/Qntycz3pbU — Ken's Cats (@AmeriCat76) October 4, 2023

We really took The Smith Twins and Brian Robinson from Haurbum — Kentucky Bias (@kentuckybias) October 4, 2023

