Twitter reactions to UK getting Big Z and Brian Robinson

Kentucky Football lands Brian Robinson, and Big Z is admitted to the university.

Wednesday turned out to be quite the news-filled day for the Big Blue Nation.

To start, a rumor started swirling late Tuesday night that Big Z, Zvonimir Ivisic, had indeed been granted admission into the University of Kentucky. That report was later confirmed on Wednesday morning by multiple outlets and sources.

Around 11, Brian Robinson, a four-star EDGE rusher and top-150 player in the country in the class of 2024, picked Kentucky over Michigan in a massive recruiting win for Vince Marrow.

It’s weeks like this one that make being a Kentucky Wildcats fan so worthwhile and special.

Here are some Twitter/X reactions to today's big news.

