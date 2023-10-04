Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky - Indiana and Zvonimir Ivisic

Update: Zvonimir Ivisic has been admitted to the University of Kentucky!

While Big Z hasn’t been ruled fully eligible for next season, this was the biggest obstacle left to overcome. Despite the odds being against UK, Coach Cal and Co. found a way to get this one to the finish line.

Oh, and Brian Robinson is a Cat!

Happy Wednesday, BBN! Great news, the Kentucky vs. Indiana rivalry is BACK.

The Cats and the Hoosiers are set to revive their men’s basketball rivalry series, starting in the 2025-26 season.

The four-game series will include two matches in Lexington, one in Indianapolis, and one in Bloomington.

The scheduled games are:

Dec. 20, 2025, at Rupp Arena

Dec. 27, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Dec. 18, 2027, at Rupp Arena

Dec. 16, 2028, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (Bloomington, Indiana)

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari expressed excitement about the return of this significant rivalry. UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart echoed the sentiment, highlighting the series’ rich history in college basketball.

The two teams haven’t faced off in a regular season game since 2011, marking the longest break in their series since a 21-year gap from 1944 to 1965.

Historically, they played 43 consecutive seasons, with the series pausing after 2011. The teams have met in various locations, including Bloomington, Lexington, Indianapolis, and Louisville.

Their most recent encounter was in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, where Indiana defeated Kentucky. Overall, UK leads the series with 32 wins to Indiana’s 25.

That’s not the only good news on the hardwood.

According to KSR, Zvonimir Ivisic is officially in the University of Kentucky student directory, which would seemingly signal he’s going to play for the men’s basketball team.

Ivisic is officially in the University of Kentucky student directory, multiple sources tell KSR, a sign that his admissions hurdles have been cleared. The 7-foot-2 standout had been awaiting clearance from the school regarding an English proficiency exam that previously withheld him from enrolling and receiving a student visa.

For a while, it appeared Big Z may not get to suit up for UK, so this would be some very welcome good news ahead of the new season. Coach Cal’s team certainly has plenty of talent, but there was concern it had enough frontcourt depth.

Big Z could certainly solve that question, so here’s to hoping this finally get’s to the finish line.

Tweet of the Day

Ray Davis gets recognized after a historic game against Florida.

Headlines

Zvonimir Ivisic is in University of Kentucky student directory - KSR

Ivisic, a native of Vitez, Croatia, announced his commitment to Kentucky on August 1 and signed with the program two weeks later.

Kentucky Briefing: Kentucky opens as a big road underdog against the #1 Georgia Bulldogs - Sports Illustrated

Money has poured in on the Cats, as the lined has already moved 4.5 points.

Ticket prices soar as Kentucky prepares to play No. 1 Georgia. Check out these rates - Herald Leader

Kentucky is becoming a big-ticket item in College Football.

Kentucky sports betting off to a strong start - FOX 56

The Bluegrass is having a great time with Sports Betting.

Mark Stoops among 10 highest-paid coaches in college football - 247

The contract is looking pretty great now, right BBN?

What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about Georgia - UGA Wire

Always class and respect from Coach Stoops, especially with the defending champs up next.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers ‘attacking’ rehab, eyes return this season - ESPN

Could Aaron Rodgers actually return this season?

MLB playoffs guide: Openers Tuesday at Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Milwaukee and Philadelphia - AP Sports

October Baseball is here.

New rest rules don’t bother NBA players, who say they only want to sit out when they are hurt - AP Sports

Kawhi is unfazed at the new NBA rules.

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers, Eagles rule and Dolphins tumble on Chaos Week - The Athletic

We’re about a quarter into the NFL season, check out who’s climbing and who’s falling.

Behind Taylor Swift, Chiefs-Jets is NFL’s second-most watched game of 2023 regular season - USA Today

Taylor Swift is making the NFL very happy... and a lot of money.