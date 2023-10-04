How big of a win would Kentucky beating Georgia be for Mark Stoops?

Greetings, BBN.

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to embark on one of their biggest games in the Mark Stoops era, as they’ll face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Athens this Saturday. Despite being 14.5-point underdogs, there’s hope this can be the Kentucky team that finally beats Georgia for the first time since the 2009 season.

So, ‘if’ Kentucky were to take down Georgia, would it be the biggest win of the Mark Stoops era? It would definitely be up there, but would it top other massive victories like winning at Louisville in 2016 or at Florida to break the streak in 2018?

Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WDW2A4/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kentucky Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.