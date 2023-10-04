Several Wildcats among top one-and-done prospects

The Kentucky Wildcats ended up having the best recruiting class in the nation in 2023.

The addition of four five-star recruits coupled with a high four-star recruit helped them lead the way, topping the likes of USC and Duke. Now, the challenge will be getting the production out of the young, up-and-coming stars.

John Calipari and his staff should have high expectations of them with the vast amount of talent coming to the BBN this season.

They have three top-10 recruits. All three of those top players cracked a recent ranking of the top one-and-done prospects. Justin Edwards is the highest of the bunch, coming in at No. 3.

The Top Ten One-And-Done NBA Draft Prospects in College Basketball



Full Breakdown: https://t.co/XrrtWX1O4v pic.twitter.com/eGxsiskMuA — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) September 27, 2023

Edwards ended as the No. 3 overall recruit, Aaron Bradshaw is at No. 4, and DJ Wagner at No. 6. Both Bradshaw and Wagner come from New Jersey, with Edwards as the top player from the Philadelphia area.

The Cats' other five-star recruit is the shifty point guard Rob Dillingham to go with Reed Sheppard, who should provide shooting for Kentucky, the lone four-star talent. The only players to top Edwards in this ranking, Collier and Walter, respectively, sit at No. 2 and No. 9.

Thankfully, the Cats don’t have much positional overlap with this group. Bradshaw is a 7-foot center, and Wagner is a combo guard. Dillingham is a point guard, and Edwards is a small forward, while Sheppard is a shooting guard as well.

That should help each star shine as much as possible and avoid the clashing of position. Calipari is set up for success, and with the wide array of Cats in the NBA, expect Wagner, Bradshaw, and Edwards to be household names in the not-too-distant future.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views, and other fun stuff.