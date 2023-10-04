Zvonimir Ivisic admitted to UK

The news all of BBN has been patiently waiting to hear has finally come true. Zvonimir Ivisic will play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

On Wednesday, Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader reported that the Croatian center had been admitted to the University of Kentucky.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton told the Herald-Leader on Wednesday morning that Ivišić has been admitted to the university as a student. There was no immediate word on a timetable for his arrival in Lexington, though he is expected to join the Wildcats’ basketball team soon.

We have to note this does not guarantee he is eligible to play this season, as he still has to be cleared by the NCAA as an amateur, but this is a major step toward getting him on the court for next season.

This recruitment has been an interesting one from his commitment all the way to this moment now.

First, it started with the Kentucky staff hoping to keep his recruitment quiet, to propel themselves to the top of his list. That was followed by his exciting commitment that got the BBN buzzing. I think we all still wish all recruits' commitments would be as simple as Big Z’s.

Fast-forward to the program's official announcement of Ivisic, and all seemed to be on the right track.

Until word got out that it wasn't.

That brings us to the last few weeks, which have been filled with drama on top of drama.

The final say? UK’s admissions department wouldn't budge.

Then, John Calipari and his staff locked in and made sure this whole process made it across the finish line. And that is exactly what they did.

Now, with Ivisic finally on campus, the final roster for the 2023-24 season is set. The frontcourt is still going to be an interesting storyline to follow, however. With Tre Mitchell alongside Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Kingsley (who both are coming off foot injuries), now adding in Big Z, the depth is now there, but who will push themselves ahead of the pack to be the anchor for this team down low?

Be sure to read Roberts’ full report for a complete timeline of #FreeBigZ.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow our Twitter page. Go Cats!