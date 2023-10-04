Top-100 recruit Brian Robinson commits to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have added another massive piece to their 2024 recruiting class, as four-star outside linebacker Brian Robinson announced that he has committed to Kentucky.

Robinson made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder Robinson is currently a four-star recruit ranked No. 77 overall and is the No. 5 overall player at his position, according to Rivals. He’s also ranked No. 79 by ESPN, No. 150 by On3, and No. 196 by 247 Sports. All four services have him pegged as a top-10 Ohio recruit.

The Youngstown (OH) plays at Westerville North High School and picked the Cats over the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others. He held additional offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, USC Trojans, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Tennessee Volunteers.

Safe to say this is one of the bigger recruiting wins for Mark Stoops and Vince Marrow at Kentucky.

Robinson visited Kentucky multiple times during his recruitment and just finished up another visit to Lexington for Kentucky’s beatdown of Florida.

In a summer roundtable, Kentucky Sports Radio’s Nick Roush talked about Kentucky’s connections to Youngstown and their track record with others at his position, giving them the edge in this recruitment.

“EDGE rusher, that position is a premium,” Roush said. “Defensive coordinator Brad White, that’s his speciality. He made Josh Allen the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL Draft. If that, the connection with Vince Marrow to Youngstown (Ohio) and Mark Stoops and Co., that should be able to put them over the top. Hopefully, Boley gives them enough shot in the arm to build some momentum and land a blue-chip recruit.”

All of those factors were enough to push Kentucky over the edge and land one of their top targets in the 2024 class.

With Cutter Boley, the Smith Twins, Elijah Groves, and Robinson now committed, Stoops and his staff are really turning the corner on their 2024 class and are starting to put together another outstanding haul that should finish in the top 25.

As of now, 247 Sports has Kentucky’s 21-man class ranked No. 22 in the nation.

Now, check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

