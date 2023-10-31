Positive buzz for Kentucky with Jayden Quaintance following official visit

With five-star center Jayden Quaintance recently reclassifying to the class of 2024, all eyes have turned to one of the best big men in the class. He also just recently completed an official visit with the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Quaintance from Word Of God Christian Academy (NC) is ranked as the No. 7 overall recruit via 247 Sports Composite. As if the thought of having him for one year wasn’t exciting enough, Quaintance will actually have to play two years wherever he does go, whether it be college or the G-League.

Jamie Shaw of On3 has been speaking to many people surrounding Quaintance’s recruitment, and here is what his recruitment buzz has been recently.

“Kentucky is the school I am hearing the most with Quaintance,” Shaw says.

Shaw also adds that the Missouri Tigers are still lurking, which is no surprise since this has been viewed as a two-team race between Kentucky and Missouri if Quaintance attends college.

And here’s what Shaw had to say about the G-League.

“Quaintance has also made a trip out to visit the G-League Ignite program,” Shaw says. “One source said the two-year contract that London Johnson and Scoot Henderson signed was discussed. Another source also mentioned that if he does not sign with the G-League out of high school, and goes to college, since he has to do two years after high school graduation they are worth continuing to watch.”

Whatever Quaintance decides to do, Kentucky has been recruiting him very heavily as the class of 2024 is heating up with the early National Signing Day starting in about a week on Wednesday, November 8th, and running through Wednesday, November 15th.

At this point, Kentucky has only received a verbal commitment from guard Boogie Fland and center Somto Cyril, but the class should soon have some movement, with potentially the next domino to fall being Quaintance.

At this time, Quaintance does not have any more official visits planned and will start to consider all of his options now, he said in a recent interview with Travis Branham of 247 Sports.

“I am getting closer and closer to that commitment,” Quaintance says.

“I don’t want to commit too early and get myself into a situation I don’t like because I rushed it,” he added.

When he does decide to commit, whether that be during the early National Signing Day or later, Kentucky figures to be a very strong option.