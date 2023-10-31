Adou Thiero could play center while the UK frontcourt is thin

With less than a week until the college basketball season is set to begin, there are many questions that will have to be answered for this year’s Kentucky Wildcats.

Due to Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso coming back from their injuries, along with Zvonimir Ivisic still not eligible with the NCAA, there’s a big question mark for how well the frontcourt will hold up while those three are out.

We’ll get a better idea of that soon enough when the season tips off against New Mexico State on Monday, November 6th at 8:00 pm ET. At this point. It will more than likely be Tre Mitchell playing heavy minutes at center until Kentucky gets one of their big men back, while Jordan Burks will back him up.

Could Adou Thiero be a small-ball 5?

During a Tuesday meeting with local media, Kentucky assistant coach Orlando Antigua hinted at the 6-foot-8, 222-pound Thiero playing the 5 if needed.

“Even if Adou has to play some 5, it becomes a different kind of a game for people to have to deal with,” Antigua said.

At this point to start out, John Calipari will have to make some decisions on who will start this season, and the lineup most fans have been seeing has been DJ Wagner, Antonio Reeves, Justin Edwards, Thiero, and Mitchell.

Hopefully, once Bradshaw and Onyenso return, the injury bug won’t play an impact on this year’s roster since it has before with names like Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Fredrick, TyTy Washington, Kellan Grady, PJ Washington, and others who weren’t fully healthy in the postseason.

With this season potentially being a make-or-break one for Calipari, all eyes will be on this year’s team and how far they will make it to the tournament with the last time Kentucky made it to the second week of the tournament since the 2018-2019 season.