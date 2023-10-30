Mark Stoops talks about Will Levis’ big debut with the Titans

Sunday was a massive day for a former Kentucky Wildcat as Will Levis made his NFL debut for the Tennessee Titans.

Not only did he make his debut, but he absolutely shined as he became just the third player in NFL history to throw four passing touchdowns in his first career game.

Levis is also the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and at least 225 yards while completing more than 65% of his passes.

On Monday, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops told reporters that he and Liam Coen had the game on while reviewing the film on Sunday.

“Liam (Coen) and I were in there, in the office staff room watching. We have a TV behind us, so when he was playing and doing well, we did (watch Levis). We turned it on, and whenever they were on offense, we were watching that game. When they were on defense, we were going back (to watching UK film).”

He continued, “We are just very proud of him. Just what a great performance. It was a lot of fun, and everybody in the office was rooting for him.”

Back on draft night, it was tough to watch Levis fall to the second round, but Stoops still has confidence that Levis is in the right spot.

“He looks so good back there, looks comfortable and just like we thought. I think he’s in a great place, and he’s going to do very well. We’re very proud of him.”

Stoops added that he reached out to Levis via text but knows he is getting a ton of messages.

“No, just text, and he hit me back with a text. I know how that goes. You get 2,001 texts when you win. You don’t get very many when you lose.”

Levis is expected to get the start once again on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Ryan Tannehill still recovering from an ankle sprain.

