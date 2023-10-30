Louisville Basketball falls at home to Kentucky Wesleyan

It was all hands on deck to put out the fires inside the Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball program over the last several years. From scandal to scandal, things were not going great.

Now with the rulings handed down, it appears that this program is in pretty rough shape.

After a four-win season last year in Kenny Payne’s first season as head coach, things have not seemed to change much, as the Cards lost to Kentucky Wesleyan tonight 71-68 in the final exhibition before the start of the regular season.

The Division II program was picked to finish in eighth place in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in their preseason coaches poll.

That's it, Louisville falls at home to Kentucky Wesleyan 71-68. Just 16 made baskets for Louisville. — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) October 31, 2023

Louisville loses 71-68 to D2 Kentucky Wesleyan, which was picked eighth in its conference in the preseason.



If it wasn’t before, the Kenny Payne era is officially an abject disaster.



Payne will enter the regular season of his second season with as many D2 losses as ACC wins. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) October 31, 2023

FINAL: Kentucky Wesleyan 71, Louisville 68.



At the KFC Yum! Center.



Division-II Kentucky Wesleyan went 3-12 away from home last season and was picked eighth in its league in the preseason poll.



Second season in a row Louisville dropped an exhibition game to a D2 opponent. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) October 31, 2023

This is the Cards’ second loss in exhibition play under Payne after losing to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne last season.

Things are shaping up to be another rough season at the YUM! Center, and one would guess KP is now coaching to keep his job after a disastrous debut season and a rough opening to Year 2.

As someone who grew up right next door to Owensboro, this is a win-win. KWC picks up the dub, and UofL hasn't improved much at all.

Who wants to set the line for the matchup against the Cats in December?

